CloakCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $15,045.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001522 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024417 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,576,827 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

