Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 8,765,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,398,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The firm has a market cap of $540.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

