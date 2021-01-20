CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $164.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.44.

CMC Materials stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 44.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

