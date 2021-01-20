CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.61

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.61 and traded as high as $40.63. CNA Financial shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 280,126 shares traded.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CNA Financial by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 299,325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.