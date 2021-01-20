CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 31.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CNH Industrial by 202,920.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 58,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

