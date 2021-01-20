Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,195. The stock has a market cap of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $940,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,425. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

