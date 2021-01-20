Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Up 10.1%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13. 179,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 70,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

