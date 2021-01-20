Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

