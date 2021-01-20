Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70,436 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 7.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $151,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

