Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 541,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 154,063 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. 6,889,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

