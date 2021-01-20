Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate comprises approximately 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 151.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE CLNC opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

