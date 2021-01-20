Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 889,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

