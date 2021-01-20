Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 823,675 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

