Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,675 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.