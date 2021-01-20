Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 11,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

