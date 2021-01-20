Columbus Circle Investors Acquires Shares of 213,280 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,257,000. Exact Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $152.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

