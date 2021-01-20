Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $322.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

