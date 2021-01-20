Columbus Circle Investors Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Roku were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,294.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $434.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.48. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $438.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of -516.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

