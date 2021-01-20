Columbus Circle Investors Has $34.84 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,609 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

