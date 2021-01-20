Columbus Circle Investors Has $42.64 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,797 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 1.9% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.81.

NYSE FND opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,362.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.