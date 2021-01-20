Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,789 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in National Vision were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.92, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.