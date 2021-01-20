Columbus Circle Investors Sells 3,125 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $268.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average of $221.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $268.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

