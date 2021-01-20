Columbus Circle Investors Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 326,883 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Crocs were worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

