Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 393,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,048,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,775. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

