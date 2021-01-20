Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

