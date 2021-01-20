Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $67.00 at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

