Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

NYSE CMA opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

