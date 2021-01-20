Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 42044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.