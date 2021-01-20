Community Bank of Raymore Has $658,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.