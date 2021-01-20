Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,201. The firm has a market cap of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.