Conceal Tops One Day Volume of $28,267.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Conceal has a total market cap of $445,034.85 and $28,267.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,795.95 or 0.99776839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00024488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00340105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00594824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002112 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,329,372 coins and its circulating supply is 9,433,456 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

