Concentrum Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $137.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

