Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 92 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises 0.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

PTH stock opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $181.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.92.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

