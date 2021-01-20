Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.80. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,876 shares of company stock worth $65,427,125 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

