ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 57,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $863.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

