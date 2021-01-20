ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after acquiring an additional 608,682 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 265,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097,450. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

