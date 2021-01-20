Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

NYSE ED traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $69.54. 43,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,604. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.