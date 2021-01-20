Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.39.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.