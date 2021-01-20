Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCF. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 261.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 145,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.