Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,389,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,124,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

