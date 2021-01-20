ContextLogic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WISH) Quiet Period To Expire on January 25th

ContextLogic’s (NASDAQ:WISH) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 25th. ContextLogic had issued 46,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $1,104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During ContextLogic’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

