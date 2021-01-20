ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 4,517,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,891,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

