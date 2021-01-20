Contrasting SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 53.97%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -22.32 Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.53 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -12.77

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesoblast beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.