Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Trading 11% Higher

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s stock price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.75. 409,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 373,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

