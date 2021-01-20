Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Copa by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 189,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Copa by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

CPA stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.