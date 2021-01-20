Core Laboratories (CLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by 87.3% over the last three years.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $39.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

