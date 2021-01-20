CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.71. 4,278,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,732,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $802.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 781,694 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 515,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 39.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,312,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

