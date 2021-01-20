Cormark Boosts Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$4.25

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of CVE:VHI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,075. The firm has a market cap of C$114.07 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Vitalhub Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.42.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

