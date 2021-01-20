CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

