Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Up 8.5%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 1,222,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 520,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.